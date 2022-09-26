Occam.Fi Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (OCC)

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, Occam.Fi has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Occam.Fi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001437 BTC on exchanges. Occam.Fi has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $28,170.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OCC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Occam.Fi is https://reddit.com/r/OccamFi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Occam.fi is a suite of DeFi solutions tailored for Cardano. Designed to deliver market-leading launchpad capabilities, DEX tools, and liquidity pools. The first component of Occam.fi’s ecosystem is its decentralised funding platform, or launchpad, called OccamRazer. Through this launchpad, the next generation of disruptive Cardano applications can undertake significant capital raises through OccamRazer's IDO capabilities. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Occam.Fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Occam.Fi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Occam.Fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

