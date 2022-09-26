Octopus Protocol Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Octopus Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Octopus Protocol has a market cap of $34,403.82 and $26,148.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Octopus Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002778 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011110 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00147812 BTC.

About Octopus Protocol

Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,175 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Octopus Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octopus Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octopus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Octopus Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octopus Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.