Oddz Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $1.84 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Oddz

Oddz’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oddz’s official website is www.oddz.fi.

Buying and Selling Oddz

According to CryptoCompare, “Oddz Protocol is an On-Chain Option trading platform that expedites the execution of options contracts, conditional trades, and futures. It allows the creation, maintenance, execution, and settlement of trustless options, conditional tokens, and futures in a fast, secure, and flexible manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

