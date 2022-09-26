Offshift (XFT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $72,851.00

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $72,851.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.41 or 0.00840795 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.