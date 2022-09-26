OG Fan Token Trading Down 5.9% This Week (OG)

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00029252 BTC on popular exchanges. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $7.16 million and $3.48 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004691 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00046351 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001858 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.44 or 0.01650588 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

