Olyseum Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million (OLY)

Olyseum (OLY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $13,341.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Olyseum has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011072 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Olyseum Coin Profile
Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Olyseum is olyseum.com/index.
Buying and Selling Olyseum
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars.
