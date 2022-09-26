Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $1.62 on Major Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00008363 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $909,394.72 and $312.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00277780 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001291 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017334 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,374 coins and its circulating supply is 563,058 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.