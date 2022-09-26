One Share One Day Trading Volume Hits $33,897.00 (ONS)

One Share (ONS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, One Share has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One One Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00009580 BTC on popular exchanges. One Share has a total market capitalization of $223,781.00 and approximately $33,897.00 worth of One Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About One Share

One Share’s launch date was December 23rd, 2020. One Share’s total supply is 121,682 coins. One Share’s official Twitter account is @AckmanMisa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for One Share is onecash.finance.

Buying and Selling One Share

According to CryptoCompare, “One Share is a project that sets itself for bolder experiments on the model of Basis protocol.”

According to CryptoCompare, "One Share is a project that sets itself for bolder experiments on the model of Basis protocol."

