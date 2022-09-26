OneRoot Network Hits One Day Volume of $9,909.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $631,200.00 and approximately $9,909.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform.”

