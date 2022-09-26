Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.23

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $225.30 million and approximately $17.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.68 or 0.06905209 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00090242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00071286 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00032023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

