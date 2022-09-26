Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) vs. Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Financial Contrast

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Blue Group and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ooma 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ooma has a consensus price target of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 82.11%. Given Ooma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Blue Group and Ooma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $146.41 million 5.49 -$110.71 million $0.33 13.49 Ooma $192.29 million 1.55 -$1.75 million ($0.03) -410.00

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Blue Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ooma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group -35.57% N/A -6.16% Ooma -0.42% -1.40% -0.66%

Summary

Ooma beats Global Blue Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; and Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About Ooma

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; Ooma Telo basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; and Ooma Telo 4G, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma 4G Cellular Adapter and battery back-up. In addition, the company offers the Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. It offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

