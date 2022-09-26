Opacity Price Tops $0.0181 on Major Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $23,796.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. The official website for Opacity is www.opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all.Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

