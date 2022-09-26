OptionRoom 1-Day Volume Tops $32,921.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $32,921.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom launched on July 22nd, 2021. OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room. The official website for OptionRoom is www.optionroom.finance.

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “OptionRoom is a user governed oracle and forecast protocol built on Polkadot. OptionRoom has the ability to serve as an OaaS – Oracle as a Service where oracle requests are solved by governance. It allows users to create and participate in event derivatives that are pegged to real-world outcomes by governance consensus.Dual token model: ROOM serving as the utility token of OptionRoom and COURT serving as the governance token of the protocol. The governance token COURT can only be obtained by providing liquidity/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

