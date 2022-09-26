OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Capitalization Reaches $89.80 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $89.80 million and $842,403.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail launched on November 21st, 2017. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

