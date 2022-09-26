Orion Protocol (ORN) Reaches Market Cap of $105.20 Million

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00005516 BTC on major exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $105.20 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token.Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform.Find all info regarding the 2020 ORN token swap here.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

