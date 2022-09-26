OVR (OVR) Tops One Day Volume of $1.83 Million

OVR (OVR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, OVR has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. OVR has a total market cap of $66.25 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OVR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OVR Profile

OVR’s launch date was November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 94,742,729 coins. The Reddit community for OVR is https://reddit.com/r/OVR_AR_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OVR is www.ovr.ai.

OVR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

