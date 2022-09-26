Oxbull.tech (OXB) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. Oxbull.tech has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $2,867.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011072 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Oxbull.tech Coin Profile
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
Oxbull.tech Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Oxbull.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxbull.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.