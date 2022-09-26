Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Director Acquires $45,830.00 in Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $87.84 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

