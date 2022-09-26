PalGold (PALG) Price Down 39.4% This Week

PalGold (PALG) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One PalGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PalGold has a total market cap of $108,264.54 and approximately $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PalGold has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005243 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011078 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
PalGold Profile
PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PalGold
