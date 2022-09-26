Parachute 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $62,159.00 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $361,666.75 and approximately $62,159.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

