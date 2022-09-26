Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Lowered to $65.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of PATK stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $996.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $88.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 908.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 346,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,163,000 after buying an additional 97,558 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 1,065.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 92,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 84,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at $4,251,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

