Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $996.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

