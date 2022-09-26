Patten Group Inc. Acquires 535 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $118,168,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $75,923,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of APA opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.81.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

APA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on APA from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

