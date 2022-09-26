Patten Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $35.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.56.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

