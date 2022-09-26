Patten Group Inc. Reduces Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 376.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $34.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rollins

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,895,190,385.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,190,385.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,217,283 shares of company stock worth $156,143,112. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.