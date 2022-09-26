Patten Group Inc. Sells 197 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $74.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

