Pawtocol (UPI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $154,968.00

Pawtocol (UPI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Pawtocol has a market cap of $11.48 million and approximately $154,968.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pawtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pawtocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pawtocol Coin Profile

Pawtocol launched on November 25th, 2019. Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pawtocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pawtocol LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Pawtocol”, “we”, “our”, “us”) aims to take the pet care industry into the blockchain age by developing a platform with a pet-focused economy and ecosystem.Pawtocol is building a multi-functional platform that can seamlessly integrate into the average pet parent’s daily life, to make crucial pet care decisions easier, reduce the lifetime cost of pet ownership, and ultimately improve the lives of pets everywhere.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pawtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pawtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pawtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pawtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.