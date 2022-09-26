PayAccept 24-Hour Volume Hits $18,304.00 (PAYT)

PayAccept (PAYT) traded 170.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One PayAccept coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PayAccept has traded 109.7% higher against the dollar. PayAccept has a market cap of $418,648.00 and approximately $18,304.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10749732 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About PayAccept

PayAccept’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 14,318,367 coins. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PayAccept is www.payaccept.net.

Buying and Selling PayAccept

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept aims to offer its clients access to cryptocurrency and fiat management, crypto-lending, card issuances, and risk management services.Telegram”

