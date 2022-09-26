PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $86.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $278.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

