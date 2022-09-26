Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Lowered to $19.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PEB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PEB opened at $15.14 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.70%.

In related news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,972,000 after buying an additional 93,132 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,980.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after buying an additional 806,216 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

