Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Holdings Cut by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC cut its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 2.8 %

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,899. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOOF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

