Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.55 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $25.55 million and $251,999.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00091372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00072688 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00019206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00032111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000280 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,639,230 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

