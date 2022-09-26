Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $919,662.02 and approximately $84.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.41 or 0.00840795 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,134,575 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

