PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $232,511.60 and $39,677.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00148269 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014162 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,504,440 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars.

