Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stake Trimmed by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Physicians Realty Trust accounts for 2.9% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 40.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 333,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after buying an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DOC opened at $15.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.