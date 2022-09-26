Pika Price Reaches $0.0000 (PIKA)

Pika (PIKA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Pika has a market cap of $385,986.35 and approximately $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pika has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Pika coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010919 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10749732 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Pika Coin Profile
Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. The Reddit community for Pika is https://reddit.com/r/PikaCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pika
