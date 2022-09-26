Pinkslip Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112,687.00 (PSLIP)

Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Pinkslip Finance has a total market cap of $112,687.00 and approximately $58,391.00 worth of Pinkslip Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkslip Finance has traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar. One Pinkslip Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkslip Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pinkslip Finance Coin Profile

Pinkslip Finance was first traded on August 17th, 2021. Pinkslip Finance’s total supply is 22,760,032 coins. Pinkslip Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pinkslip Finance is pinkslip.finance.

Pinkslip Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinkslip Finance aims to be a complete metaverse with key decentralized finance components. The core elements allow users at any level to earn passive income whilst providing a gaming component for the experience to be friendly. The ethos has been inspired by multiple drag racing movies and games. The term Pinkslip stands for the slang of an official title certificate to a vehicle, because in some states the document is or was pink. This is the source of the phrase “racing for pinks,” when the winner of a car race wins ownership of the loser's car. The second part of the project name is Finance, which ties to the decentralized ecosystem the platform will have.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkslip Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkslip Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkslip Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkslip Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkslip Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.