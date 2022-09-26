Piper Sandler Raises HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $71.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut HF Sinclair from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

