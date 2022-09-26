PirateCash (PIRATE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $425.00

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $202,897.80 and approximately $425.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00305468 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00109707 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00073411 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003535 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

