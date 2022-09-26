PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $505,409.46 and approximately $59.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

According to CryptoCompare, “Piction Network is creating a new peer to peer digital content ecosystem. It is disrupting the centralized models of content distribution dominated by extractive intermediaries. The intent is to build an ecosystem where all participants will co-exist for the healthy growth of the digital content market. Equality of opportunity should be guaranteed for many creators through low entry barriers. The final consumer should not go beyond simple purchasing but expand opportunities for the rights and participation of consumers in the content market.”

