PlatON Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.85 Million (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded 6% lower against the dollar. PlatON has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $806,601.00 worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlatON

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,463,179 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

