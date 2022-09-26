Playcent Reaches Market Capitalization of $640,140.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $640,140.00 and approximately $17,488.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent’s genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Playcent’s official website is playcent.com. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

