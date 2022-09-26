PlayGame Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $810.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $251,971.06 and $810.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00147299 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame launched on January 11th, 2019. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world.The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more.”

