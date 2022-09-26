Playkey Hits 24 Hour Volume of $40,575.00 (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $76,507.19 and $40,575.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,115.79 or 1.09912594 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00058350 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064943 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PKT Network is designed to decentralize internet access around the world by enabling anyone to become an ISP. To virtualize the technical aspects of an ISP, while decentralizing the location-specific role of the infrastructure operator, it introduces the concepts of the Edge Point and the Cloud ISP. An Edge Point is a device that is operated by an individual, business, or community group, is open to the public and provides access to the PKT Network. A Cloud ISP is a hybrid between a traditional ISP and a VPN provider. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

