Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 3,006 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 3,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Chevron by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $144.77 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.