PointPay (PXP) Price Tops $0.0190 on Top Exchanges

PointPay (PXP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, PointPay has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One PointPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. PointPay has a market cap of $15.93 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PointPay Profile

PointPay launched on May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 838,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PointPay is pointpay.io.

Buying and Selling PointPay

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a Estonia-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI.PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PointPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PointPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

