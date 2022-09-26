PolkaCipher 1-Day Volume Tops $416,137.00 (CPHR)

PolkaCipher (CPHR) traded 177.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One PolkaCipher coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCipher has a market capitalization of $25,853.13 and approximately $416,137.00 worth of PolkaCipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaCipher has traded down 86.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011069 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
PolkaCipher Coin Profile
PolkaCipher’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,760,000 coins. PolkaCipher’s official Twitter account is @polkacipher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PolkaCipher Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PolkaCipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.