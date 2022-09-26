Polkacity (POLC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $384,053.00

Polkacity (POLC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. During the last week, Polkacity has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polkacity has a market capitalization of $273,396.61 and $384,053.00 worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkacity coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,802.28 or 1.09818820 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00059393 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064786 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Polkacity Profile

Polkacity (CRYPTO:POLC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

