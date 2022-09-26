PolkaFoundry (PKF) Price Tops $0.12

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $5.01 million and $247,561.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain.It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays.The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate).”

