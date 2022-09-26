Polychain Monsters Market Cap Reaches $4.53 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00007039 BTC on exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $485,462.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polychain Monsters is https://reddit.com/r/polychainmonsters.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

